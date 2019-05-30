Trend Is Up

Clouds were tough to break yesterday, therefore, the chilly air held on tight. Combined with some more showers that rolled in during the evening and overnight, the theme of gray skies and wet weather has seemingly continued now through the late Spring. 38 out of the last 59 days has provided measurable rain in Boston (averaging about 2 out of 3 days)

Today, more clouds prevail this morning, but the temperature trend is a bit better this afternoon as highs head for near 60 at the coast and near 70 inland. A few breaks of sun are possible, but expect more clouds than sun today.

This evening, more wet weather works in. Scattered showers and embedded downpours are most widespread between 9pm-3am. While not all towns get nailed with heavy rain, localized downpours that put down a quick inch in some spots will produce brief, localized street flooding.

In the wake of the rain, tomorrow is a beauty. Low humidity and some sun as temps run 75-80 inland and 65-70 at the coast. Enjoy!

The weekend features a decent deal of dry weather too. Saturday has the risk of a few showers late-day/evening and Sunday has the chance for a few showers outside 495. Otherwise, it’ll be dry with highs in the 70s.