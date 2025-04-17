A bit of a seasonable chill is in the air this morning, but the rebound is quick as mostly sunny skies win out and highs head up into the mid 50s to lower 60s. We’ll have a busy breeze, gusting 20-30mph at times.

Winds subside tonight with clear skies. Temps tumble back into the 30s.



Despite the cool start, we’ll quickly rebound into the 60s tomorrow. Clouds increase in the afternoon with temps well into the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible in the evening as a warm front passing through.

The warm weather comes surging in on a southwest wind Saturday as the warmest air of the season moves in. Highs run well into the 70s, with even a few low 80s possible if enough sunshine breaks though. Most of the day is dry with a few spotty showers possible late-day/evening, out ahead of a cold front. That cold front will deliver cooler air Easter Sunday, however, it looks dry with temps in the 60s and a gusty breeze.

Marathon Monday looks good so far. 30s in the morning, near 60 in the afternoon. Afternoon clouds increase with a few showers possible near day’s end.