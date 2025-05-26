No doubt the pattern has been a struggle as of late as temps have barely cracked 60 the last two afternoons. Even with that said, that was much improved vs. the previously several days when we we stuck in the 40s and 50s.



Today, we’ll step it up a couple notches. Sure, it’s cool early this morning, but with enough sunshine, we’ll near 70 inland this afternoon and run 60-65 near the coast. With a bit of cold air aloft, enough instability is in place to manufacture some cumulus clouds and even a few spotty interior showers. Most of the day is dry though, and those morning/midday ceremonies and parades should offer some comfortable weather.

Tomorrow, temps run up to near 80 inland, near 70 coast. We’re dry start to finish with just a few cumulus afternoon clouds in the mix.

The next chance of showers roll in Thursday with highs near 70. Friday, any spotty showers are accompanied with temps in the 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon/evening, then dry Sunday. 70s still win out, so even any unsettled period of weather this week will at least off temps closer to seasonable levels.