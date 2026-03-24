While you may need the ice scraper/snow brush this morning to scrape/dust off the car from overnight snow showers, the temp trend is up over the next few days. That includes today as morning clouds part ways with us as skies go partly to mostly sunny. Temps rebound into the low to mid 40s, coolest at the immediate coast.

Tomorrow, we’ll take another step up with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase, but we’ll keep it dry through the afternoon.

A few scattered showers move in tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Midday Thursday, through Thursday afternoon, we’ll dry out with partial sun. That’ll launch temps into the lower 60s. Thursday evening into Friday morning, another around of showers moves on in.



Once that round clears the coast by midday Friday, drier and cooler air starts to move in. Friday’s temps will run 50s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon.

Chilly air comes crashing back in Friday night and we’ll start Saturday morning off near 20. Highs only recover to 35-40 in the afternoon. Sunday is a bit better, back in the mid to upper 40s.