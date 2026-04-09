Despite full on sunshine yesterday, the air had a chill to it, especially near the coast, where temps held near 40 degrees. With low humidity and a cool airmass in place, the light winds and clear skies, allow temps to tumble again last night, providing the chilly start this morning.

While many of us start the day in the 20s, 50s to near 60 degree weather is ahead today. The mildest air will be away from the coast as coastal temps hold 45-50 with a southerly breeze bending more southeasterly this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies win out again today.

Temps tonight slip back into the 30s, then bound back into the 60s to near 70 tomorrow. Although, with a southerly breeze, it’ll be much cooler near the south coast.

Tomorrow is dry during the day, however, we’ll track a few showers tomorrow night. Most of the wet weather is between midnight and 5am Saturday. That’ll allow much of the weekend to be rain-free. Temps Saturday run near 60 and just a bit cooler on Sunday. All and all, a solid mid April weekend to get in some yard work or be on the ball field with the kids.

Pollen counts will be high through the weekend into early next week. Early next week looks warm, near 70 Monday, then in the 70s to near 80 on Tuesday. The Spring growth/green up should really start to kick into gear over the next week or two.





