Trend Is Up For Now… Cooler By The Weekend

While the wind is onshore, it won’t be as strong today. Sunshine still winds out, and temps rebound into the mid to upper 50s at the coast to 65-70 inland.

With clear skies and little wind tonight, it’ll be a chilly one lows fall back into the low to mid 30s in the burbs and hang in the mid 40s in Boston. Despite that chilly start, the recovery will be fast and furious tomorrow as temps soar into the 70s. In fact, mid to upper 70s for many.

Then again on Friday, it’s quite the turnaround from the low to mid 40s in the morning, to the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. With sun-filled skies and low humidity, it’ll be a perfect summery afternoon.

To go along with the dry air… the pollen counts go way up and stay there as rain chances are limited through the weekend.

What we will track this weekend is a change in the wind direction again as temps fall back into the 60s inland, 50s at the coast. More clouds mix in Saturday and again Monday. We’ll watch for the chance of a few showers sneaking in Saturday near the coast, but most of the weekend looks dry. The warmth will rebuild mid to late week next week as highs go back into the 70s and 80s.