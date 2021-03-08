Trend Is Up, Near 70 Ahead

Well, we’re certainly in store for warm-up this week, but you wouldn’t know it heading out the door this morning. Residual cold air hangs on this morning as temps start in the teens and 20s with a breeze of 5-15mph. One more morning of the winter coats and gloves for the kids at the bus stop this morning. A warm front comes through tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries, passing snow shower. On the other side of that front, it starts to warm up tomorrow, heading into the mid 50s in the afternoon. We’ll step it up one more notch Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 60s. The peak of the warmth comes Thursday and Friday. Looking at how warm it’ll be aloft, the potential is there to crack 70 degrees. With that said, it’ll depend on cloud cover. A fair amount of mid to high level clouds would hold temps in the mid 60s while mostly sunny skies would shoot us past 70 away from the south coast. Either way, we’re taking mild weather for sure. Those glaciers of snow and ice still on the ground will melt away as the ground becomes soft and muddy to end the week.

A few scattered rain showers are possible Friday afternoon with a cold front sliding through. We’ll chill back into the 40s over the weekend as clocks Spring forward one hour. Sunset Sunday is 6:50pm with daylight lingering past 7pm!