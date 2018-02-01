Tricky Travel

Nice way to start February—afternoon temps well into the 40s! We’ll hold onto the mild air this evening but an arctic front is plowing across New York State and has its eyes set on New England.



This front will, at first, bring rain into the region around midnight but as the front approaches, that rain will flip to snow at the worst time—-right before the Friday morning commute (3-6am). Even though we are not expecting more than a couple of inches of snow, it is that snow on top of wet roads with temps near 32 that could turn some of the roads into a mess early tomorrow morning. Allow for extra time, snow tapers by 9am and road conditions will improve…



. In terms of snowfall potential, a general 1-2″ around metro Boston with higher amounts in the Worcester Hills:



again, not a blockbuster but the timing of the snow is the problem. Sunshine along with a chilly wind is what is on store for tomorrow afternoon. Arctic air pours into New England tomorrow night as temps head for the single numbers by early Saturday morning. The weekend is 50/50. Saturday is the brighter but colder of the two days:



Sunday is warmer but also when our next storm approaches. Other than a few morning flurries, this one has rain written all over it as the storm track is to our west (snowflake kryptonite).



Ski country should make out like bandits though! Enjoy what’s left of #TBT–allow extra time for the Friday morning commute!

~JR