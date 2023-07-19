Well, well, what do we have here? A 7 day forecast with more dry than wet? Looks to appear that way. With that said, it’s not a perfect stretch of summer weather, but certainly one of the better runs we’ve have over that last several weeks.



Let’s start with today. Smoky/hazy/foggy sunshine will yield to a mix of hazy sun and clouds this afternoon as highs head for the mid 80s. With temps in the 80s, dew points will fade back to the lower 60s this afternoon, allowing for a bit more of a comfortable summer’s day. While not a dramatic drop off, trimming the humidity a bit will be a welcomed change. We’ll also trim the rain chances this afternoon as just a spot shower/sprinkle is possible near the South Coast.

The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups today for a large part of New England thanks to some of that smoke.

Tomorrow will be similar. Dew points fade into the lower 60s. Coastal afternoon temps run in the mid to upper 70s while we push into the low 80s inland. Aside from a spot shower/storm across Southeast Mass, it’ll be a mainly dry day again.

Friday, we increase the risk of more widespread showers/storms with localized downpours in the afternoon/evening.

Fortunately, the pattern is progressive enough that we dry out heading into the weekend. There’s a slight chance for a leftover pop-up shower/storm Saturday, but they should be few and far between. Sunday looks great with lowering humidity and temps in the mid 80s. Great beach/pool/cookout weather.