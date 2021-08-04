We’ll start dry with some filtered sunshine today but changes are ahead as we track tropical downpours overnight tonight, into tomorrow morning. A flash flood watch is up as 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time will likely create some street flooding and poor drainage area flooding in locations that see the highest rain rates/totals.



Showers will start across Southeast Mass this afternoon as the wet weather advances in from south to north. Rain becomes heavy at times tonight, into tomorrow morning, producing that flash flood potential, especially predawn – 8am. Rain tapers off by the afternoon with just a few leftover showers possible by midday.

Rain totals run 1-3″ across the area, with a few localized higher totals possible. Again, with it falling in a short amount of time, localized flooding is possible.

For the concert series… tonight is the only night with rain issues. Showers will likely develop during the Piano Man’s performance. For Green Day, NKOTB and Zac Brown Band, it looks dry. Warm too for Friday evening’s and Sunday’s concerts. It’ll be warm and humid this weekend, but mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.