Tropical Downpours On The Way

After a dry start to this Wednesday, we will track plenty of wet weather working in this afternoon and into tonight. The combination of tropical moisture getting pulled north from Tropical Storm Erin, as well as a front/energy coming in from the west, will produce localized downpours across the area. In terms of winds from Erin, they stay well offshore.

Showers start early to mid afternoon and ramp up by the evening commute. The locally heavy rain will continue to be in and out through eastern New England tonight. With the potential for 1-2″/hr rates and locally 3″+ totals in the pockets of heaviest rain, a flash flood watch has been posted for this afternoon and tonight for localized poor drainage areas getting flooded as well as street flooding.

Don’t take the below map as exact for rainfall totals, but it does show how variable rain totals will be across the area. A general 1-2″ would be beneficial to most, however, if we get 2″+ in a short amount of time, then street flooding/poor drainage flooding becomes as issue.

The rain is out of here early tomorrow morning and by the afternoon, we’re back to great beach weather in the afternoon. Just watch out for the risk of rip currents.

All eyes over the weekend will also be on Dorian. Dorian’s track has been adjusted north and with this track, the conditions for intensification is more favorable. With that in mind, it’s likely that a hurricane will approach the east coast of Florida over the weekend.