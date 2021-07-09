As tropical storm Elsa makes it’s move off the Atlantic City, NJ coastline and heads our way, tropical downpours increase their coverage area mid to late morning, while winds ramp up as well. Torrential tropical downpours are the main concern for much of eastern and central Mass as a quick 2-4″ of rain will likely produce pockets of street flooding and rapid rises in small streams. With that in mind, a flash flood watch is in place.



Winds ramp up mid to late morning and stay gusty through early afternoon. The strongest winds will be across the Cape and Islands, a couple hours either side of noon. With a soupy, tropical air mass in place, well have to watch the potential of rotating storms this late morning-midday too, especially across Southeast Mass, where there is the risk for an isolated brief tornado or two.

Power outage chance is highest across Southeast Mass, although with a saturated ground, a lot more rain, and some gusts 30-40mph across parts of MetroWest, even pockets of tree damage/isolated powers outages are possible.

Rain totals will be highest across parts of central and eastern Mass.

Downpours end from southeast to northeast between 1-3pm, with the last locations to see the rain end around 3-4pm across Northeast Mass. Gusty breezes out of the northwest to 20-35mph will be with us last this afternoon as some sunshine tries to break back out for a few hours before sunset.