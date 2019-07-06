Tropical Like Humidity with Late Day Storms

After reaching 90° for the first time this year at Boston Logan Airport yesterday, it looks like we could possibly reach it again today, but with the tropical-like humidity, it will feel more oppressive than Friday. A few spots even got their first heat wave of the season (Norwood, Orange, Bedford all reached at or above 90° three days in a row).

A Heat Advisory has been issued for NE MA, including the Merrimack Valley, and parts of Metrowest from 1PM to 5PM due to heat index values cresting at 100° later this afternoon. If you are going to be outdoors during this time, please be sure to take plenty of water breaks, and also take some time to seek some shade, out of the direct sunlight.

If you’re not a big fan of this heat and humidity, there is relief in sight, but we have to wait until Sunday. For your Saturday, we are tracking the heat, humidity, and storms. These thunderstorms fire up ahead of a cold front to our north.

The hot, soupy airmass that is over the region today will be battling with the cooler airmass to our northwest, thus giving us some strong to possibly severe storms later today. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours causing some minor flooding.

The timing for these storms is early afternoon for southern NH, southern Maine, mid to late afternoon for central MA & eastern MA, and around sunset for SE MA, late evening for the Cape and Islands.

High temperatures today will be between the low 80s to low 90s across the region.

The cold front that is the culprit for these storms, will clear our region overnight, so a few lingering showers are possible tonight (mainly south). Overnight lows slip back into the 60s.

Sunday starts off with a few clouds, then we’ll see emerging sunshine from north to south. High temperatures tomorrow into the 70s and with low humidity! That’s the pick of the weekend if you ask me.

We start off the following work week summer-like and then we crank up the heat by midweek. The next best chance for showers/storms will be late Thursday into Friday.