Tropical Tuesday

Humid enough for you? At 5am, the temperature in Norwood was 77 degrees with a dew point of 73, nearly matching what it was in Miami, Florida. While we won’t see any palm trees swaying in the breeze, we will continue to experience that Florida-like feel to the air this week as high humidity continues to stream in from the south.

The shower risk is low today, but not zero. In such a humid air mass in place, a few isolated inland showers will pop, although much of the day will be rain-free.

Rain chances ramp up tomorrow, first in the afternoon across the interior, and then for all of us by the evening. Scattered to widespread showers and storms roll in by tomorrow night, providing locally torrential rain. We’ll watch for some localized flash flood issues late Wednesday-Thursday.

Friday-Sunday, the storm chance lowers, although there will still be the risk of a few pop-up storms Saturday. By Sunday…. the long awaited relief from the high humidity moves in!



Have a good day.

