A quick-moving Nor’easter is knocking on our door! Since this morning, the storm has shifted more south and along with that so have our heaviest snow totals. The biggest impact to your Tuesday will be travel from mid-morning through the early afternoon as the snow will come down hard at times. Expect poor conditions south of the Mass Pike. There will also be strong wind, strongest for the mid to outer Cape and Nantucket, and minor to moderate coastal flooding around the 1-2 pm high tide.

Here’s an updated look at our snow totals. You can see the heaviest band of 9-12″ has shifted south to areas of Connecticut, Rhode Island and parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties. There will be a sharp cut-off with snow amounts for areas north of the Mass Pike and into southern New Hampshire.

Here we have a closer look at the snowfall amount expected in your neighborhood.

Light precipitation will fill in from southwest to northeast after 4 am tomorrow morning. For the early morning commute, it’ll still just be wet on roads near the coast. Snow will continue to fill in through the morning. Once we get to mid-morning, you can see some of the darker colors indicating snow coming down heavy. At times snowfall rates could be 2″/hour. It’ll snow at a good rate for several hours through the early afternoon, allowing snowfall totals to add up quickly. After 3 pm, the snow will be wrapping up from west to east, lingering longest across Cape Cod through the late afternoon/early evening.

The strongest wind will be on the Cape and Nantucket. Wind could gust up to 55 mph leading to scattered tree damage and power outages. The wind will still be gusty along the coast and for Bristol and Plymouth counties. That’s where the wind combined with the heavy, wet snow could weigh on powerlines and lead to power outages.

There will be pockets of minor to moderate coastal flooding around the Tuesday afternoon high tide between 1-2 pm. The storm comes around an astronomically high tide. Water levels are already high, and when you add the push of water with the gusty north/northeast wind that will lead to minor and moderate flooding. You could encounter shore roads that become flooded and impassable around the high tide. Plan on an hour on either end of the high tide for water levels to be high, as the tide is rising and receding. Into Wednesday morning, there could still be minor flooding around the 2-3 am high tide.

After this storm, there will be a cold wind on Valentine’s Day with highs in the 30s. We’ll have cold mornings and chilly afternoons through the rest of the week. Some morning snow showers possible Friday. Temperatures look more mild by Monday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black