Travel issues will certainly be prominent for Thanksgiving day, but for us here in New England, those travel issues are really reduced to just a small part of your day tomorrow. In general, the later you wait, the worse the weather will be.

Elsewhere, it’s a different story. If you have a flight tomorrow, I’d expect delays at some major hubs up and down the East Coast like Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City as that storm moves northward.

For anyone staying local and traveling, anything before noon is just fine. Things will start to decline just a bit in the afternoon and really for the mid afternoon it’s more the wind and high profile vehicles. I don’t expect anything major at that point. The rain will start around 4pm, but it’s initially light. At 6pm we’ll have light rain and strong wind. At 7pm and after that’s when things get bad. We’ll have strong wind, blinding rain and some ponding possible on the roads.

Like I said, we’ll be dry until the late afternoon when the light rain arrives. The heavy rain starts around 7pm and will be with us until the storm exits around midnight.

The strongest wind will also be timed with the heaviest rain. We have a wind advisory in effect for the coast and the higher terrain starting midday Thursday until early Friday morning. While that entire period will be windy, the worst of the wind will be from 5pm until midnight, with the arrival of the rain. Wind gusts on the coast could hit 55 mph — especially the Cape. The high terrain could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. In between the two, still expect some wind, but gusts that will peak somewhere around 40 mph.

The good news is I’m not overly concerned about widespread power issues. Now, could there be a rogue limb or tree that gets knocked down and takes out power to a few neighborhoods, yes. But with leaves off of the trees, the potential for any widespread or major power issues is dramatically reduced.

To also illustrate the light rain vs heavy rain, we can look at the precipitation total. Notice by 6pm we only have a couple tenths of an inch. In some cases, barely enough to fully wet the pavement. That shouldn’t cause too many issues on the roads. Maybe a little slower, but not anything dramatic. After that, when the rain gets heavier, we bring in some downpours and ponding on the roads, we’ll pull our storm total amounts between 1.5 – 2.5″. Most of the rain will fall between 7pm and 11pm.

There’s also a coastal flood advisory for the coastline, but that’s mainly for splash over and up to one foot of inundation on the low lying roads. This storm actually had the potential to be so much worse with astronomically high tides coinciding with the full moon yesterday. However, the high tide is not timed with the strongest wind. So while some wind and and a churned up ocean will lead to splash over, the lower tide will work in our favor here.

Friday ends up being a much better day for traveling. We’ll have a few spotty showers and a breeze, but it’s a significant improvement from Thursday evening and night and not anything that should cause many issues on the roads — though we all know that extra volume and even a light shower isn’t a great combination.