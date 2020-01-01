Turning a Bit Milder, Then a Wet Start to the First Weekend of 2020

Hoping everyone was able to enjoy the nice, albeit breezy, start to the New Year, and the New Decade. We saw mainly sun-filled skies for our Wednesday and we will continue to see another sun-filled day for our Thursday with highs a touch milder than the day today.

The next best chance for showers looks to be Friday evening/night and these showers will stick around into the weekend, so be sure to take advantage of the nice weather tomorrow for any of your outdoor plans.

Friday doesn’t look to be a washout, but Saturday looks to be damp from start to finish.

As for the set-up into Saturday for the Patriots game, you’ll need the rain gear, as scattered showers will be on & off for most of the day.

On the backside of the system, cooler air moves in early Sunday, allowing for some to see some wintry mix for some in southern New England, however, northern New England will likely see some more snow for the ski resorts. The system finally exits by Sunday afternoon, allowing for a drier second half of the weekend.

For the start of the next work week, expect dry and seasonable conditions Monday and into the first half of Tuesday before another system takes aim on southern New England, bringing showers late Tuesday, with likely a hint of wintry mix into early Wednesday. We will certainly keep an eye on that system as we get closer.

In the meantime, from all of us on the 7Weather Team to you, we wish you a happy and healthy new year.