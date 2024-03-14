Happy Pi Day! Hope you got to enjoy another beautiful, spring-like day for Southern New England. Check out the wide range in temperatures! We can thank the sea breeze for that. Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s on the coast to upper 60s inland!

No matter your temperature today, we all got to enjoy the sunshine. Here comes the change. Clouds increase overnight into tomorrow, bringing with it rain showers. Some sun returns for Saturday before we have showers back in the forecast Sunday.

An area of low pressure will move in along a front that’s been off to our west today. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain, 0.10-.25″ through tomorrow, but it’ll be enough to make for a soggy Friday start.

Showers arrive overnight and linger for part of the morning commute. Most of the rain will fall during that time frame. There’s still a chance for a couple showers through the day. We’ll keep the cloud cover with a lot of low-level moisture and a northeast wind. Temperatures are all about location! Cooler the farther north you are, while there’s a signal for 50s the farther south you go.

Sunday, showers return with a warm front nearby. You’ll want to keep the rain jacket with you for any St. Patrick’s Day plans. We’ll have off and on showers. Once again, the amounts look light.

We’re drier next week. It’ll be breezy Sunday through Tuesday. That’ll kick up the juniper and poplar pollen next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black