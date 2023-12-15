A warm front slide through without much in the way of clouds/precip last night, shifting the wind direction back to the southwest.

With a new wind direction, we get a new air mass today. Despite the early morning chill, temps rise quickly, through the 40s and into the lower to mid 50s for many. With a good amount of sunshine, it’ll be a beautiful end to the workweek. The breeze does continue to be active, out of the west to northwest, gusting to 20-25mph this afternoon.

The weekend is just a shade cooler, back in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Saturday features more breaks of sun vs Sunday, as a lot of clouds stream in on Sunday.

Those clouds foreshadow the next storm to run up the eastern seaboard, providing the next round of heavy rain and gusty winds. While rain starts Sunday night, the brunt of the storm will be Monday, especially in the morning. 1-3″ of rain is likely with some minor river and stream flooding. Some coastal flooding is possible along the South Coast. Winds will gust 40-60mph, with the highest numbers across the coast and Southeast Mass, especially across the Cape and the Islands.

A few linger rain/snow showers are possible Tuesday, before quiet, seasonably cold air moves in mid to late week.