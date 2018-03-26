Turning The Page

If you had a hunch that this March has been a doozy when it comes to snowfall..well you’re absolutely correct! March 2018 has brought record snowfall to Boston, currently the 4th snowiest March on record (with 15.5″ more snow than average).

We’re kick-starting his workweek another cold forecast. Temperatures are again well below our average highs (which are in the mid-30s). High pressure over the northeast keeps plenty of sunshine in place today & tomorrow. We do stay blustery today though, with winds out of the N/NE. So temperature will be cooler across the coastline in upper-30s. Farther inland we’ll see temps in the low to mid-40s.

We’ll keep mostly sunny skies around for your Tuesday forecast, with lighter winds. Temperatures are warmer tomorrow, in the mid to low-40s across the coastal plain, and even upper-40s/low-50s farther inland! A few light rain showers are possible midweek as a warm front lifts northward through New England. This front looks to usher in milder air by the end of this week.

Still need the warm coat today!

~Wren