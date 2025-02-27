After a burst of some wet snow that drops a coating -1″ early this morning northwest of Boston, expect any flakes to flip to drops as milder air surges in. Temps will jump into the 50s across eastern Mass this afternoon with a gusty wind out of the southwest pushing in. It’ll remain cooler with less wind northwest of 495 as temps hold in the 40s there. Batches of showers are in and out through the day, totaling 0.25-50″.

We’ll dry out this evening with a gusty wind, and cool off heading into tomorrow. Highs Friday only reach the low to mid 40s with that busy breeze most active in the morning.

Tomorrow night, a few scattered snow showers move in. Those snow showers flip to scattered rain showers Saturday as milder air and a gusty wind move back in. Showers are scattered Saturday, so it’s not a washout of a day.

Cold air comes crashing back in Sunday with a gusty wind. Highs Sunday and Monday only climb to near 30 with overnight lows back into the teens.