Twas the 5th day before Christmas and all through the land, not a storm was a creeping………………ok that’s all I got, I’m not a writer (or a poet for that matter).

and what I see is some fantastic weather just in time for the Holiday Week! check out our 7-day forecast…





Clark is impressed, no doubt. Sprawling High Pressure will take control of our pattern for several days and this will not allow any storms to approach New England for the foreseeable future. There actually is a slight chance of some snow flurries on Christmas Night..but nothing more than Festive Flurries. In terms of Holiday Travel, most of the nation is also storm-free for the next few days. Check out the weather map for midday tomorrow:



Some rain showers in Seattle/Pacific Northwest as well as some rain along the Gulf Coast but otherwise, smooth sailing. Sunday does see rain affect portions of the Southeast…Atlanta to Miami:

As well as some rain along the West Coast from San Francisco to Los Angeles area but the northern tier of states quiet and equally important…mild! No Arctic air in sight! The other good news about tomorrow is that winter begins at 11:19pm….huh?!?! It IS good news as it means we start picking up daylight beginning Monday (Slowly at first and then more rapidly by February)!



Good times ahead…..enjoy your Holidays! Thanks for sticking with 7 Weather! ;o)

~JR