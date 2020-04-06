Two Beautiful Days Ahead

We have two gorgeous days ahead! Sunshine will be out in full force Monday and Tuesday. It will be a great day to open up the windows and get that spring breeze flowing through the house or apartment. Highs today with the sun will end up in the mid 60s inland and just a touch cooler on the coast.

Remember you can still get outside and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures without going to a public park or other populated areas. Go for a walk in the neighborhood, play catch with the kids in the backyard, or just eat lunch on the deck or your balcony. Lunch time temperatures will be about 60 degrees. We’ll give it 4/5 spatulas. The only thing holding it back from a solid 5 is that breeze. Get those napkin weights out and ready.

And tomorrow will be another beautiful day! In fact maybe nicer. It’ll still be sunny and mild, but winds will be less. Enjoy these two days because changes are in store for the rest of the week. Wednesday thru Friday will be rather cloudy with morning showers on Wednesday. That will be followed by a cool and breezy afternoon. Thursday is also wet with scattered showers all day long.

With the soggy end to last week and the sunny start to this one, pollen is filling the air. So allergy sufferers beware. Tree pollen will be high today and tomorrow and slowly back off the rest of the week with rain entering (or returning) to the forecast.

One other thing to be cognizant of today, and a little bit tomorrow is an increased fire risk across New England. Watch your grill sparks and hot coals. Most vegetation is still dead from the winter with the spring green up not yet in full force. That leaves plenty of fuel for brush fires. That, combined with low humidity this afternoon and those gusty winds increase the fire spread threat.