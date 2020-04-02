Two Day Ocean Storm

A large storm over the Atlantic Ocean will be influencing our weather for the next two days. Usually these storms pass by and keep trucking east. The problem is there’s a bottleneck of storm systems lined up over the ocean so this one has only one way to go… and that’s backward into New England!

If you want to take a walk around the neighborhood, try to get out this morning. Not that it will be dry, but showers will be lighter and scattered. After the noon hour and especially mid afternoon, rain will be in here heavier and steadier, all the way through Friday. Most of us will see over an inch by the time it’s all said and done Friday night with some spots even pushing 2″.

This storm is more than just rain. There’s also wind. Winds will really start to pick up this afternoon, get pretty gusty this evening, but he main concern is tonight and all day Friday. Winds on the Cape will gust 45 to 60 mph through the day on Friday. Most other coastal areas will see gusts 35-45 mph, and even our inland spots should prepare for a windy day with winds gusting 20-35 mph.

Because of these winds, a High Wind Warning has been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands for those 60 mph gusts. And a Wind Advisory issued for the rest of coastal Massachusetts for winds gusting to 50 mph during the day on Friday.

These winds will be coming from the north to northeast so coastal flooding is also a risk. The main time of concern is high tide on Friday morning (6am – 10am). Minor flooding is possible on the entire coast from the Sea Coast of New Hampshire, Cape Ann, Boston, South Shore, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. What’s not shown here is the threat of moderate flooding on Nantucket during that same time period. A coastal flood warning has been issued for Nantucket for Friday Morning’s high tide.