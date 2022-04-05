7Weather- There will be two rounds of rain. The first throughout the day on Wednesday and the second Thursday evening – Friday morning.

Showers push into the area between 4-8AM Wednesday with most locations seeing rain for the morning commute. Rain will be steady until 2-3 PM in the afternoon, and then we’re left with fog and drizzle for the rest of the day.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s and we only move up a few degrees from there with highs in the mid 40s. It will also be breezy at times.

I would suggest taking all of the rain gear with you if you will be walking from place to place tomorrow.

Areas south of the Pike likely get 0.50-0.75″ of rain. Areas along and north of the Pike likely get 0.25″ of rain or less.

Thursday morning could have a few sprinkles with temperatures in the low 40s. Once again it remain cool with a breezy onshore wind. Highs reach into the upper 40s.

Most of the daylight hours are dry on Thursday. Round two arrives around and after sunset. Initially it will be light showers, but it picks up to steadier and heavier rain after midnight. We’ll have downpour around through 4-6 AM Friday morning.

We’ll get more from this system with most locations getting about 1.00″ of rain. There could be isolated areas that receive 1.50″ of rain.

Expect a few, light showers for the Friday morning commute, and then spotty showers are possibly through the rest of the day. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s.

Saturday looks to have lots of clouds with spotty showers. That chance of rain is mainly in the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 50s. Sunday could have a few sprinkles with temperatures in the mid 50s.