Two Rounds of Showers Between Now and Thanksgiving

We’ll remain dry for the daylight hours of our Sunday with temperatures hovering near 40° under mostly cloudy skies as the clouds slide in ahead of the first disturbance that will impact the region.

Late tonight into early Monday morning, areas along and north of the Mass Pike could see some snow showers, but its likely these will quickly change over to rain showers. In any case, be sure to exercise caution as you make your way out the door tomorrow morning for some side streets and sidewalks could be slick.

As far as accumulation, there could be a coating to an inch in northern Worcester county and southern NH.

By 7AM Monday, the rain/snow line would have lifted northward into central NH, leaving a cold rain to continue into northern MA.

By noon, we’ll see scattered rain showers trailing through with temperatures into the 40s with a few spots in SE MA as well as the Cape and the Islands in the 50s.

Tuesday features another round of showers, this time starting off as rain and likely finishing off as snow, closer to Boston this time around. We’ll keep an eye on this as it gets closer.

Wednesday will be dry, which is great timing for the busiest travel day of the year. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. However, Thanksgiving features a cold blast that will usher in near record cold. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 20s, with temperatures sliding into the teens by dinner-time with wind chills in the single digits by the evening. Be sure to bundle up!

The frigid cold lingers into Black Friday, so be sure to wear all the extra layers for your holiday shopping.