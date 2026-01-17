Happy Saturday! Get ready for two back-to-back rounds of snow this weekend…at least for some of us.

Snow will move back in late this morning for central Mass and southern New Hampshire. It takes a while to build into eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, but here’s the thing: farther east you’re too warm for snow. Instead, it’ll primarily be some rain.

The rain and snow will exit Massachusetts by 6/7 p.m.

The highest snowfall accumulations we’ll see in our area will be in far northern Worcester County, near the New Hampshire state line.

The snow for Sunday keeps trending earlier and earlier. However, the snow we see in the morning will be incredibly light, more like flurries.

It’s not until the late afternoon and evening that the snowfall rates will start increasing more.

Light flakes are possible for the start of the Pats game, but the snow won’t really start churning until later in the game.

The snow won’t completely finish across our area until closer to midnight. The highest snowfall totals will, this time, be over southeastern Massachusetts with 3-5 inches. Most of us will pick up between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with even less farther north and west.

After the snowy weekend, the frigid cold returns! Monday we start near 20 with highs in the low 30s and a biting wind. Tuesday: teens to only the low 20s with partly sunny skies and more bitter-cold wind. Wednesday evening into Thursday we’ve got more chances for snow. Stay tuned!