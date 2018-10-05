Typical October Baseball Weather

After a fairly mild Thursday, today will feel like standard October baseball weather with cooler temperatures this afternoon. Our highs for today will have already happened this morning, and we’ll spend most of the afternoon near 60 degrees. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today, but a cold high pressure and a gusty northeast wind will prevent temperatures from warming a whole lot.

By game time tonight, temperatures will be in the 50s so grab the jacket if you’re heading down to Fenway. Tomorrow looks to be an almost repeat of tonight, with temperatures running about five degrees warmer.