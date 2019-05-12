Ugh, More Rain Monday

7Weather- Are you tired of the rain? I think we all are. More rain moves in Monday afternoon, and it lingers into Tuesday.

MONDAY:

The Monday morning commute will be dry and chilly in the 40s. There is a slight chance for some clearing early in the morning. Consider yourself lucky if you see a few peeks of sun Monday morning.

It won’t be too bad early in the afternoon with temps in the low and mid 50s.

A few showers are possible after 3 PM, and then there will be steady rain in the evening. There could be periods of moderate rain.

There is also a chance for a wintry mix in northern Worcester County and southern NH Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There could be a coating in higher elevations.

The rest of us see anywhere from 0.5″-1″ of rain Monday afternoon through Tuesday mid-day.

TUESDAY:

The system lingers into Tuesday. There will be a few lingering showers, mainly before 10 AM, with possibly some snow mixing in higher elevations.

The system is slow to clear. It remains overcast the rest of the day with patchy fog/mist.

It will feel more like late March with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

That system SLOWLY moves out of the region. We are left with clouds from that same low pressure on Wednesday.

It looks like the day starts cloudy and then we see some sun late in the day as is continues to move away from us.

It will actually be a nice day with highs in the mid and upper 50s.