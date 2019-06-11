Umbrellas to Sunglasses

Showers are fairly widespread this morning as embedded downpours aid in rising totals to 0.50-1.00″ for many towns. A few towns will overachieve, but aside from slowing down the morning commute, the rain has been beneficial. Not only is it a good drink for the lawns and gardens, but it also has knock down the pollen count.

Rain tapers off around lunchtime and sunshine breaks out mid to late afternoon. The breeze is active too as 30mph gusts from the northwest will send humidity down as dewpoints go from the 60s to near 50. That’ll set the stage for a beauty of a Wednesday before more rain arrives Thursday.