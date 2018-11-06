Umbrellas Today, Sunglasses Tomorrow

It’s a dreary start to this Election Day with fog and drizzle around early this morning. Mid morning, through lunch, we’ll catch some lulls in the wet weather before more widespread showers/storms roll in here this afternoon. Fair game for those showers and storms to be widespread from 2pm, through 8pm. Locally heavy rain is the main threat. Bottom line, keep the umbrella handy later today heading out to the polls.

We’ll kick the cold front off to the east of us tonight, allowing sunshine to return to tomorrow. The breeze is busy out of the west, gusting past 20mph at times. Hopefully the combination of the breeze and some sun can dry out those leaves in the backyard. Thursday looks to be a good clean-up day with sunshine and temps in the 50s.

Another round of heavy rain and gusty winds works in late Friday and Friday night before clearing out for the weekend. Saturday is windy with temps in the low 50s. Sunday is solid with sun and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

