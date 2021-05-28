The unofficial start of summer will be wet and cool in New England. Both weekend days and Memorial Day have chances of rain.

Showers move in tonight, and will be on and off for the rest of the night. Saturday morning will be chilly in the 40s with lingering, light rain. The steady rain is only around throughout the morning on Saturday, and then the rest of the day is cloudy with patchy drizzle possible as the coast. Highs are well below average in the low 50s. It will also be windy, especially for the Cape and the Islands. Both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under a Wind Advisory from 2 AM tonight – 2 PM Saturday for gusts up to 50mph.

Sunday is another wet and cool day. It will be breezy, but not as windy as Saturday. Temperatures start in the upper 40s to low 50s, and highs only make into the mid 50s. The morning and early afternoon will have light, on and off showers. Steadier rain moves in after 3 PM, and will be around throughout the evening and overnight. You’ll want to have all of the rain gear with you this weekend.

Memorial Day has steady rain in the morning, with showers fading in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the low 50s, and highs are milder in the mid 60s.

Heading out to the Cape for the holiday weekend? Well, it’s not looking so nice. There won’t be any beach time, with little to no sun expected the next few days.