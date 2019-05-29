Unseasonably Cool and Cloudy Today, Warming Up Into the Weekend

High temperatures today struggled to make it out of the mid 50s for most locations, which is nearly 15 degrees lower than normal (normal high: 70° for Boston).

Through this evening and into the overnight hours, a few showers are possible, the heaviest downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will be reserved to the South Coast, otherwise the threat remains far to our south and west.

Temperatures overnight cool off into the mid to upper 40s to low 50s.

A few lingering showers ahead of sunrise Thursday morning, mainly along the immediate coast, then we dry out through the morning commute and into the afternoon.

The good news about tomorrow is that temperatures should rebound back to normal, just slightly cooler at the coast due to a southeasterly breeze by the afternoon.

Clouds fill back in through the afternoon and evening, along with rain. The rain holds off until after sunset (after 8pm), so for any outdoor plans Thursday afternoon/early evening (graduation ceremonies, prom picture-taking, etc), should be dry.

Those scattered showers, with some embedded thunder possible, clear the region (along with most of the cloud cover) as we turn the page into Friday.

Friday, likely the nicest day of the work week, with highs into the mid to upper 70s, under mainly sunny skies.

Most of the daytime hours through the upcoming weekend are dry, just a slight chance for a spot shower/t’storm on Saturday night, a few showers Sunday evening. High temperatures remain relatively steady into the next work week, with highs near normal, at least until midweek when we jump to near 80°.