Unseasonably Warm Air Sticks Around Through Weekend

Today was the beginning of our warm-up with highs stretching into the upper 60s to low 70s, nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This evening, temperatures will slide back into the 50s, with our overnight lows only slipping into the low 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday starts off with clouds then we’ll see emerging sunshine. The winds will be out of the southwest again, bringing another warm day with highs around 70°.

The warmth and sunshine stick around through the weekend, with both weekend days around 70° too, although Sunday will be slightly cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze that develops.

Monday through Wednesday still shows highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and with dry conditions until Wednesday evening when showers are expected to make a return to the region. A few of those showers will linger into next Thursday as highs slide back into the low to mid 60s, but overall the entire 7-day is above average.

Although we have quiet weather through much of the 7-day, the tropics are still active (the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November). Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring devastating flooding for Nicaragua and Honduras, but it expected to move offshore and regain strength, back to tropical storm status by Friday afternoon as it maneuvers over the Cayman Islands and Cuba before advancing towards the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida early next week.