Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week, Unsettled Second Half

The warmth we saw for the first month of 2020 continues to stick around for the first few days of February.

Yesterday and today, both in the 40s, while tomorrow we feature highs around 50!

Speaking of today, Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, declaring an early spring. Back here locally, we’ll continue to see spring-like conditions over the next several days.

Tonight, a few flurries are possible for Central MA (areas west of 495) as the same line of snow showers that showed up for Phil’s prediction in central PA trudges it’s may into western and central MA later tonight. We’re not looking at much accumulation, but a few slick spots are possible.

Monday morning is dry under partly cloudy skies for your morning commute, with mostly sun-filled skies for most of the day, allowing high temperatures to warm up to around 50 degrees.

We dip back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few spot showers possible Wednesday, then Thursday features a wintry mix, starting as snow, then quickly shifting to a messy mix before flipping back to rain later on in the evening. This forecast continues to evolve so we’ll know more as we get closer.

Friday features mainly rain as temperatures will rise into the upper 40s.

This system finally clears the area by next weekend, allowing for drier and sunny conditions to return next Saturday with highs into the low 40s.