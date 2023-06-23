If there is one thing I’ve learned through the years in broadcast meteorology, it’s learning how to properly get the message out. Case in point this weekend…for several days you’ve probably heard us bark about the unsettled weather pattern we are in and will be in for awhile. That’s still true this evening but here is where messaging is key….even within an unsettled pattern, you can still eek out a few nice days or in this case a few hours each day of nice weather.

The reason for our messy weekend forecast is (yet another) area of Low Pressure taking aim on the Northeast…

This Low Pressure will weaken but also crawl through New York and New England over the next few days and with that red L close to us, that’s why the chance of rain is present each day.

That may or may not imply a washout but I can assure you, it’s not. Take a closer look at each day…

Not exactly a stretch of weather to tweet or tik-tok about but take note in those percentages…..not one day is advertised as 100%. Here is a closer look at Saturday…

Saturday morning up until 2pm is rainy with even some downpours. Not a great start to the day but as we get to the middle of the afternoon the chance of rain fades away and we’ll even see some sunshine develop. Thankfully being June with an 8:25pm sunset, you can still get some good outside time by the pool, patio, golf course for a few hours! Even with limited sun, it will be warm & muggy with late day temps in the upper 70s!

On Sunday, I think we start with clouds but sunshine pokes through the clouds by midday and temps will head for the low 80s. Unfortunately, that Low Pressure is still close by and will take advantage of the warm/humid air to produce a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Again…no washout. This map shows where in New England the scattered afternoon storms are most likely to develop…

As of now, the beaches could go the entire day without one shower or storm…might be ok!

Up north, Saturday does looked washed out but Sunday should offer some dry weather at times…

Not ideal but not a complete weekend washout. Make the most of those sunny moments!

Ciao for now!

~JR