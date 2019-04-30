Unsettled, Cool Weather Continues

7Weather- The unsettled weather pattern continues the rest of the week, and possibly into the weekend.

MAY PREVIEW:

April showers bring May flowers, or just more rain. We’ll see.

The average high on May 1st is 61º and we end the month with an average high of 71º.

The average lows jumps 8 degrees throughout the month from 46º to 54º.

We also gain 59 minutes of daylight! We go from a sunrise at 5:39 AM on May 1st to a sunrise at 5:10 AM on May 31st.

May 1st has 13 hours 2 minutes daylight, and May 31st has 15 hours and 2 minutes. Yay!

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning starts chilly again with temps between 38-45º. Most of the day will be overcast with just a slight chance of a few peeks of sun early in the afternoon.

Lunch time will be cool in the low 50s. It remains in the low 50s at 5 PM and we continue to see an east wind.

There could be a spot shower in the afternoon.

A round of showers move in after 10 PM on Wednesday night. This rain will continue on and off through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

It looks like the chance for steady rain will be mainly be focused in the morning on Thursday.

The afternoon is overcast and chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. There could be a quick shower or two late in the afternoon.

7-DAY:

Friday is looking to have scattered rain with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday has an early morning shower, and then some clearing in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 60s.

There could be a spot, morning shower on Sunday with a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Temps are in the mid 50s (a bit cooler along the coast).

Monday and Tuesday are looking good…. for now. Monday is mostly cloudy with highs possibly in the upper 60s.