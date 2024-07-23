Rain and humidity returned overnight and will be with us for the next few days. Now, it won’t be raining nonstop through Thursday, but we will have scattered showers around through Thursday. Today, the steadiest and heaviest rain is falling this morning, and it will taper off dramatically after 8am. For the rest of the day, a spotty shower is still possible, but the chance of rain drops to about a 20 or 30% through much of the day. With the drier hours today and even a glimpse at the sun, temperatures will fare alright, climbing to the upper 70s for most. You’ll also notice the tropical humidity back in the air.

Tomorrow is a cooler and cloudy day, but it will still be very humid, so while cool not really chilly — if that makes sense. Clouds will hold tight, we’ll have an onshore wind and scattered showers so temperatures will struggle to make much progress through the afternoon.

The rain chances tomorrow will be a bit higher than today, with again the wettest areas going to southeast Massachusetts, Cape & Islands. It’s not an all day rain, but scattered showers will be with us through much of your Wednesday.

Temperatures will rebound back to the 80s on Thursday, but it’s another day with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Following those storms, we’ll bring back sunshine and lower humidity for Friday and the weekend!