Fall officially begins today at 2:19 pm. Today is a beautiful first day of fall with sunshine and mild temperatures. We’ll see temperatures climb to the mid 70s inland and around 70° on the coast.

Ironically we’re starting the fall season with a warm up on Tuesday when temperatures climb to the lower 80s. A few showers, and perhaps even a storm, will pop up in the afternoon and evening along a cold front that will send the 80s packing — so they’re only here for a day.

The showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening will be isolated to scattered in nature, but it’ll kick off a rather unsettled week ahead. Honestly, it’s ok we really need the rain. You’ll notice rain chances back each day moving forward, but it’s also not four straight days of rain. These are waves of showers that will move through over the next few days with the wettest days going to Wednesday and Thursday.

Like I said, we really need rain, and doing it in the middle of the week is perfect. Since June 1st, we’re top 10 for driest stretches in that time period. Both Boston and Worcester are running over 5″ below normal since the start of meteorological summer on June 1st.