We kicked off 2023 on a warm note with temperatures climbing into the 50s yesterday. We returned to the 50s today.

50s in January isn’t out the ordinary. In fact in Boston we average 4 days in the 50s each January. We’ve done two now (yesterday and today). The most that Boston has ever recorded in January was 15 set back in 1913!

The mild start to 2023 is picking up where 2022 left off. Last year was an incredibly warm year with 9 of the 12 months ending up above average for temperatures. And the three that were below average, two were below average by less than a half of a degree. So in reality the only “cold” month we had last year was January, which subsequently was a very snowy month for Boston as well.

Tomorrow will still be above average (average high is 38°) but not as warm as the past few days. It’s going to a battle between the warm and cold tomorrow. The warmest spots will be south of Route 44 where we have a shot at 50° and the hillier terrain where we’ll be stuck in the 30s. Everyone else is in that battleground area between the two.

Tomorrow will bring rain chances back to the forecast and also kick off a very unsettled week ahead. It’s not going to rain straight and constant for the next four days but we’ll have rain chances on and off through the end of the week. It shakes out like this:

Tuesday: a few spotty showers between 10am and noon with steady rain after noon.

Wednesday: dry in the morning and early afternoon with steady rain arriving by evening

Thursday: a few on and off showers

Friday: a few on and off rain and snow showers