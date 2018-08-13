Unsettled For Now… Improvements Ahead

Not the best of weekends by any stretch as localized downpours plagued us both on Saturday and Sunday. While some towns received modest amounts of rain, other towns and cities were inundated with flash flooding as tropical downpours lined up for a few hours over the same locations. Two of the hardest hit areas were Peabody and Lynn, where up to 8″ of rain fell within a few hours, creating all that flash flooding, street flooding and basement flooding that we saw.

In the wake of the unsettled weekend, fog is widespread this morning. For some it’s locally dense. In fact, a dense fog advisory is in place until 10am for the South Shore and North Shore.

The radar early this morning is rather quiet, but by late morning, into the afternoon, I do expect a few scattered downpours to fire. While they won’t be as widespread as what we saw this weekend, the ones that do form will be capable of producing localized torrential rains since the atmosphere is loaded with moisture.

Scattered showers and storms are with us again tomorrow, but by the afternoon, they tend to favor inland locations. It’ll be warmer too, low 80s with more breaks of sun coming back.

Storm chance goes to isolated by mid to late week as highs return into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity stays rather high as dew points range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter