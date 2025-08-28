With very cold air aloft sweeping through Southern New England yesterday, a few of the scattered storms that did pop, we’re capable of producing a downpour with some small hail. We’ll likely see that again tomorrow. However, for today, we’re on easy street. While chilly this morning, we’ll warm up nicely, into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and stay dry.

Tomorrow, while a passing shower can’t be ruled out in the morning, the best shot at scattered showers and storms will be midday, through early evening. It won’t rain that entire time, but during that time frame, you may catch a couple rounds that move through. With some solid energy moving through, and some very cold air aloft, small hail and gusty winds are possible as well as localized downpours. Rain totals will vary quite a bit tomorrow, but the strongest showers/storms will drop localized 0.50-1.00″ as dew points drift up to near 60, giving the atmosphere a bit more juice to work with.



That system is offshore Saturday as we dry out quickly. Much of the weekend is dry, and a bit below average for the time of year, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will still be possible across the higher terrain of northern New England, so keep that in mind if your weekend takes you up north.