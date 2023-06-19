Editor’s Note...We have a meteorological intern with us this summer and one of their tasks is to develop their storytelling skills. The weather blog is an excellent medium to fine tune your meteorological storytelling. So without further ado, here is Tyler Hughes with tonight’s blog!…Take it away Tyler! ~Jeremy

Thanks JR! A bit of an introduction first – I was born in Boston and grew up just down the road in Hampton, NH. New England’s sometimes unique weather inspired me to pursue it as a career, and now I’m a rising junior in Penn State’s meteorology program. I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my time here so far over the past few weeks, but the weather has been a different story. We’ve been stuck in a cool, drizzly pattern for June so far – not exactly a beachy start to Summer.

As a matter of fact, we’ve had 12 days on the calendar so far with below average temperatures, with averages this time of year running right around 70. Only 7 days have recorded above average temperatures in Boston.

Even the above average days have been on the milder side. Normally, Boston records around three 90 degree days by the end of June (and, as a matter of fact, one in May as well). We haven’t hit 90 yet this year, and I don’t see a significant opportunity for us to reach 90 for at least a few weeks, through the end of June.

Expect this cooler-than-average theme to continue through midweek. We’ll see temperatures in the 70s tomorrow, but a weak southeasterly wind will keep things cooler along the coast – to the tune of mid 60s. Tomorrow sees a risk for scattered showers throughout the day, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Peeks of sun will also prevail, especially in the afternoon hours. A pretty decent day all things considered, but take an umbrella as you head out the door.

Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dry, and (spoiler alert!) are the only two days in the next week where we won’t see a chance of showers.

Our pattern begins to change a bit starting Thursday, as the jet stream moves northward and high pressure centers over Bermuda. We’ve got a good shot at breaking 80 in some locations inland, but again, the coastline and Cape/islands will remain in the low-to-mid 70s. High temperatures look to remain in the 80s through the weekend, but models have been trending toward lower 80s.

Unfortunately, if you’re like me and looking for any excuse to get out to the beach, this weekend’s forecast won’t be it – the humidity will be on the rise big time, and that will increase our chance of thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

One last note before I go: the tropics are starting to become active, as well. Tropical Storm Bret formed this evening, and is forecast to intensify into a Category 1 Hurricane before heading West toward the Lower Antilles. We’re watching another tropical wave forming, as well. This is relatively rare – although Hurricane Season officially started June 1st, it typically doesn’t become super active until August. In fact, on average, we don’t usually see the second named storm of the season in the Atlantic until July 17th. The good news is, this isn’t forecast to impact our weather in New England whatsoever.

That’s all for tonight – have a great evening! – Weather Intern Tyler Hughes