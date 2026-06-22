After a pretty good stretch of weather over the past week things are looking to turn unsettled as a low pressure system moves in from the Midwest.

Clouds move in early Monday, followed by showers moving in by the afternoon.

Most of the overnight will also feature rain including thunderstorms into early Tuesday morning.

Conditions gradually improve from west to east Tuesday afternoon, with rain ending around 4pm.

In total, we could see upwards of 2 inches of rain in some areas with most locations seeing around 1 inch of rainfall.

Weather conditions are looking much nicer midweek once we get behind the storm system.