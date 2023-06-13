After some showers and storms rolled through last night, most of the rain tapers off by the morning commute, however it’ll be a damp start with lots of clouds and areas of fog. It’s a mild and muggy start to the day too with temps in the 60s.



Improvements to the clouds and fog are slow through mid morning, but I do expect some breaks of sun to develop, especially inland today, where temps jump well into the 70s. Along the coast, especially near Boston, points north, clouds are tough to break and with an onshore flow, highs hold in the 60s to near 70. Large portions of the day are dry, but a few hit or miss showers will pop up mid to late afternoon.

Tomorrow, the highest risk of storms is mid to late afternoon across central Mass and late-day/evening across eastern Mass. A few of those storms could be strong too with gusty winds and hail.

Thursday, the shower chance is limited to isolated in the afternoon, then becomes more widespread Friday afternoon and Saturday. With that said, no day is a complete washout, but some days are more active.

Essentially, we’re stuck in a similar pattern as last week with cold air aloft driving the instability pop-up showers and storms. Although, this week, temps favor the 70s instead of the 60s and it’s a bit muggier too.