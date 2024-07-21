After a nice weekend in New England, an unsettled pattern is back in the forecast midweek as a few weather systems are expected to move through the area.

Before the pattern arrives, Monday looks to be another nice day with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Late Monday clouds start to move in, with showers likely Monday night into Tuesday morning as a weather system moves in from our south.

On Wednesday a warm front moves in with scattered storms developing later in the day. A cold front arrives Thursday, with drier weather to follow heading into next weekend.