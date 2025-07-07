Note: Today’s weather blog was written by 7Weather intern Spencer Goldman.

It was hot and humid on Monday, with a few showers and storms rolling across the region. Those showers and storms will fade as we head into the evening and overnight, but there could be a few showers overnight on Cape Cod from the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal. We’ll stay warm and humid as we head into Tuesday, which will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures soaring into the 90s again.

Showers and thunderstorms will form from the daytime heating and humidity, and many communities will see them in the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms will be slow moving, and therefore could bring localized flash flooding with rainfall rates at 1-2 inches per hour.

A cold front will sweep through overnight, knocking down the heat and humidity a good notch or two for Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies, and dew points will be in the 60s instead of the 70s.

We could see another round of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, though it won’t be as widespread as Tuesday.

The unsettled pattern will continue into Thursday, where we could see yet another round of showers and storms.

By the end of the day on Thursday, some locations in and around Boston could pick up about two inches of rain, while other towns will only see half an inch!

Don’t take the exact totals for each town verbatim, as the models have a tough time predicting exactly which spots will and won’t receive downpours or thunderstorms.

Spencer Goldman