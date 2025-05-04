Today will be drier than yesterday, but there will still be a few showers. The best chance will be north and west again today. There’s still a chance for an isolated shower in MetroWest, but we’re mainly dry. We’ll have a lot of clouds with some sun. Temperatures inland will be in the 70s, while temperatures on the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Cape stay in the 60s.

A frontal boundary is still nearby promoting the showers and clouds. It slips south over the next 24 hours bringing in some cooler air tomorrow. This unsettled pattern is one we’re pretty much stuck in through most of the work week, with a mid-level low meandering around the Northeast. That will continue to pull up moisture promoting a daily chance for showers.

Here’s the timing for today You can see future forecast shows showers north and west again with small chances for spot showers within MetroWest.

Overnight, we’ll still have scattered showers, clouds and areas of fog. Temperatures fall near 50/low 50s. Tomorrow temperatures stay in the 50s with a northeast breeze and a lot of clouds. That’s our coolest day this week. Tuesday looks like our wettest. Thursday looks drier, just breezy. I think there’s a chance for showers again Friday. As of now, it looks like next weekend will be drier. Hopefully that forecast holds for our Mother’s Day plans!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black