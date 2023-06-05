Back to back chilly days won out over the weekend as mostly cloudy skies and occasional drizzle/showers backed in off the ocean. With afternoon temps stuck near 50, it was about as chilly as it gets for early June with even the heat in the house kicking on for some.



Baby steps improvements today, but improvements none-the-less. Not necessarily this morning, but by this afternoon, the weather will turn a bit better. Morning light rain lingers through lunch before dry breaks and even some peeks of sun show up this afternoon. As that happens, temps bump up from the low 50s early today to the low 60s this afternoon.

While winds aren’t strong, the ocean storm is still kicking up a lot of big waves at the coast as large waves, 5-8feet, break. The rip current risk is high and expect some minor coastal flooding and beach erosion around high tide (early this afternoon).



Tomorrow, we take a bigger step in the right direction weather-wise as temps warm into the low to mid 70s under a partly sunny sky. With that said, the daytime heating drives some instability, so the chance for a few scattered showers/storms is there during the afternoon. We’ll also have some haze/smell of smoke from time to time thanks to the smoke from the Nova Scotia wildfire rotating back in.

Wednesday – Friday look similar from day to day. Highs run 65-70 with a mix of sun and building clouds and a few scattered afternoon showers/thunder from time to time. Cool? Yes. Washout? No.

We do better over the weekend. Mid 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday.