Unsettled Pattern Settles In

After a warm finish to the weekend, we wake up to a mild start this Monday morning. However, winds turn onshore through the day and that means a chillier afternoon across eastern Mass. While most of the day is dry, there will be a lot of clouds this afternoon with a few sprinkles around. Temps run in the 50s at the coast and 60s inland.

Showers become more widespread tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and lower 50s. Despite rain tapering to spotty drizzle/sprinkles by the afternoon, it’ll be a chilly day overall with temps stuck in the low 50s.

More showers are around Wednesday before a bright day Thursday is in store.

We’ll also end the week with a developing storm just offshore. We’ll likely at least catch some showers and a gusty, cool breeze late Friday into Saturday. Mother’s Day looks mainly dry with temps back near 60.